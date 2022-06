Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallied almost 10% yesterday after reaching $20,100, as the Federal Reserve announcement of a 75 bp rate hike resulted in a short squeeze. Although a 50 bp hike was anticipated for many weeks, last Friday’s inflation data forced the market to price in a more aggressive hike with huge sell pressure. Therefore, a 75 bp hike was priced in for the short-term leading to a rally. The market has since cooled off slightly and there could be more downside ahead over the next few months.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO