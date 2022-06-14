ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains found in SC plant match DNA from missing man’s family members, coroner says

By Lyn Riddle
 3 days ago

The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed Tuesday afternoon that human remains on a conveyor belt found after a 20-year-old man went missing match the DNA of his parents.

Coroner Rusty Cleavenger said his office has hired a forensic anthropologist to further investigate. Cleavenger said it’s still a missing person’s case.

Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon had not been seen since the early morning hours of May 5 as he worked the night shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery in Greer. He was atop a shredder, the start of a process to recycle plastic-based material.

On its YouTube channel, Arctic Fox True Crime reported a substance that looked like ground up flesh was found, but the machine was not tested.

It was also used for two days after the disappearance, Thomas McCauley of Arctic Fox said on the video.

A spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the company owner could not be reached for comment.

Marquita Barnette
3d ago

I hope this family sues! This is Beyond Horrible. And the sheriffs office too! They should of had to shut that machinery down. Praying for this family. Sounds like the sheriffs office didn't feel like investigating very much. Yet going after peoples pet raccoon and yard police out wreaking havoc on people. Maybe they should do what they paid for 1st! The sheriffs office has become a joke for the county of Spartanburg

Susan White
2d ago

There is no excuse for this family having to wait this long for an answer! Where I’d OSHA in this! I hope someone in this company is heal responsible for not investigating this man’s disappearance immediately! If my husband, child, or I were employed there, we would be on strike!

Saved&Not4sale
2d ago

The continued to use the machine for two days after they noticed what looked like human remains in it?? Unbelievable.

