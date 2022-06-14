Heat advisory issued for Erie County; temps to reach around 90 Wednesday

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com) — A heat advisory has been issued for Erie and surrounding counties for Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach around 90 degrees with heat index values around 100.

The heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the following counties shaded in orange:

Take special care to stay hydrated if you have to be out tomorrow. Check up on the elderly, young children, and pets to assure they are well hydrated as well.

Expect more heat Thursday, though the threat of storms in the afternoon should keep the heat from getting out of hand. Cooler and drier conditions expected for Friday into the weekend.

