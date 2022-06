Like many Asheville parents, Sophie Mullinax loved sending her 4-year-old, Hazel Mullinax-Wilson, to the Montessori program at Asheville Primary School. When the Asheville City Board of Education voted in December to shut the school permanently after the 2021-22 academic year, her family was disappointed. But they were pleased to receive an email May 4 saying the preschool at Lucy S. Herring Elementary School had a spot open for Hazel.

