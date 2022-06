ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria-based federal judge with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for summary judgment filed by the City of Marksville and one of its officers, as well as one filed by former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson and two of his deputies, in a civil lawsuit brought by the family of a Marksville man who died during an Oct. 20, 2017, struggle with law enforcement.

