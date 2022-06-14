ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Mastercard SpendingPulse: Back-to-school sales to be up 7.5%

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUNXX_0gAjDakp00

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2022 back–to–school shopping season should enjoy strong sales increases from a year ago, fueled by a heavy demand for trendy fashion, though the growth won’t be as robust as last year when business was rebounding from pandemic–related virtual schooling.

Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all payment forms including cash, forecasts that back–to–school spending will be up 7.5% from July 14 through Sept. 5 compared with the year–ago period when sales rose 11%. For the 2020 back–to–school period, sales fell 0.8% as the pandemic wreaked havoc on schools’ reopening plans and back–to–school shopping.

Sales for the 2022 back–to–school season are expected to be 18.3% higher than the 2019 season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Inflation is helping to prop up back–to–school sales, and overall spending should be healthy despite surging prices on necessities like gas and food that are expected to put pressure on shoppers’ spending, according to Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Inc. Among the bright spots: department store sales for the back–to–school season should be up 13% compared to the year–ago period and up 27.3% from 2019. Clothing sales should be up 8.7% from a year ago and up 15.9% from three years ago.

“Back–to–school is the second biggest season for retailers and is often looked at as an early indicator of retail momentum ahead of the traditional holiday season,” said Sadove in a prepared statement. While he expects sales growth in all areas, retailers will need to find innovative ways to entice shoppers as spending on non–essentials potentially stretches thin as a result of increasing prices, Sadove said.

To make room for back–to–school items, retailers are marking down mounting inventory this summer, particularly in casual clothing and patio furniture that were in hot demand at the height of the pandemic. They’re now are falling out of favor as shoppers shift to pre–pandemic routines. Stores are also raising prices on other items as they try to offset surging costs in fuel and labor.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

US producer prices soar 10.8% in May as energy costs spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. producer prices surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing threat to the economy from inflation that shows no sign of slowing. Tuesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose at slightly slower pace last month than in April, when it jumped 10.9% from a year earlier, and is down from an 11.5% yearly gain in March.
BUSINESS
Lootpress

Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of rising inflation and interest rates. Applications for jobless aid fell by 3,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 11, down from the previous week’s 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally represent the number of layoffs.
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

Cryptocurrency takes a hit as investors dump risk assets

The S&P 500 dropped sharply this past week as investors priced in the Federal Reserve's more aggressive approach to raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee raised its fed funds target range by 0.75% to between 1.5% and 1.75%. The move marks the first time the Fed has raised interest rates by 0.75% in one meeting since 1994, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another 0.75% rate hike is on the table for the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Saks Inc
Lootpress

IRS increases mileage rate for remainder of 2022

WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) – The Internal Revenue Service today announced an increase in the optional standard mileage rate for the final 6 months of 2022. Taxpayers may use the optional standard mileage rates to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business and certain other purposes. For the...
GAS PRICE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy