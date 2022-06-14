ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Construction equipment giant Caterpillar moving its headquarters from Illinois to Irving

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATfqq_0gAjD8Jq00

Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Irving.

The company had been based in Peoria, Illinois, for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield in 2017. At the time, it touted Deerfield as meeting its goal of being more accessible to its global customers, dealers and employees.

Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has been in the Texas since the 1960s.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move,” CEO Jim Umpleby said.

Caterpillar said it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year.

The move will make Irving the home of 10 Fortune 500 companies , according to the Dallas Morning News.

It’s the latest major corporation to ditch the Chicago area after Boeing Co. said last month that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area.

A handful of technology companies have also recently shifted their headquarters from California’s Silicon Valley to Texas. Tesla and Oracle have moved to Austin, while Hewlett-Packard Packard Enterprises is now in Spring, Texas, outside Houston.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that Texas is a “perfect fit” for Caterpillar.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas lawn service industry feeling weight of gas prices

DALLAS — Gerardo Hernandez Jr. and his crew wake up bright and early to beat the summer heat and fill up their trucks and lawn service equipment. Hernandez has been running his family's lawn service business, known as 3 Bros Lawn Service, for about eight years. The 15-year...
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas presents the best places to get a steak in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas. If you are visiting the grand city of Dallas, Texas there is just simply no way you should leave without visiting one of the city's glorious and legendary steakhouses. Located in North Texas, the city of Dallas stands as the ninth-largest city in the State of Texas. With a population of over a million people and home to the Dallas Cowboys, there is a need for plenty of restaurants in this large sprawling urban city. BBQ and Steak are what the city is known for. With so many choices it can be tough to pick a place where to eat. Let us help you out as these are our top 10 picks for the Best Steakhouses in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Greg Abbott
Southlake Style

Chama Gaucha Coming To Grapevine

A new Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Grapevine. Based in San Antonio and with two other restaurants in Houston and Chicago, Chama Gaucha is a Brazilian steakhouse that carves and serves sizzling hot meats off of a skewer, from Picanha and filet mignon to Cordiero and Porco. Now it aims to open its fourth restaurant at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine, where Boi Na Braza was previously located before it shut its doors last year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
arlington.org

Kim Takes Arlington: Your Guide to Arlington's Most Instagrammable Spots

Keeping your social media feed on fleek is a vacation must-do. We're going to let you in on some of the best places in Arlington with help from a very special (and recognizable) guest to get that Insta-worthy influencer-level selfie photo that will guarantee a double tap. Don't be rude – share those photos with the world on #NationalSelfieDay for your comeback story. Scroll through the gallery to see Kim's favorite spots.
ARLINGTON, TX
#Caterpillar#Chicago Area#Construction Equipment#Boeing Co#Oracle
papercitymag.com

New Breakfast, Sushi and Korean Fried Chicken Restaurants Opening in Fort Worth — The Interesting Chains Are Coming

The salmon and spinach Arnold with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce at Toasted Yolk is just one favorite at the growing breakfast empire. Dallas and Fort Worth remain among the fastest growing cities in America. To feed those multiplying masses, a number of interesting (non fast food) restaurant chains are planning to expand their footprint around DFW soon. These are just some of the spinoff restaurants that will soon be dotting the North Texas food landscape.
FORT WORTH, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Dallas restaurant ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in America by international judging panel

An Italy-based organization dedicated to recognizing and ranking outstanding pizzas worldwide has ranked a Dallas restaurant among the top 50 pizza makers in America. 50 Top Pizza ranked Partenope Ristorante, Dino and Megan Santonicola's Italian restaurant in dowtown Dallas, at Number 17. Partenope is the only Texas restaurant to crack the top half of the list; Il Forno in San Antonio ranked 32 and Bufalina Due in Austin was ranked 37. My list would have been different, but this isn't my list.￼
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
