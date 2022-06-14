ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shaq to DJ Buffalo show as DJ Diesel

By Nick Veronica
WIVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will visit Buffalo later this month to DJ a show at Buffalo Riverworks. Shaq, who goes by DJ Diesel when he mans the turntable, will headline the Shaq’s...

www.wivb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Shaquille O’Neal picks up massive restaurant bill

One thing you can say about Shaquille O’Neal is that, besides being one of the best NBA players of all time, he seems to be a pretty decent guy too. The Inside the NBA host was feeling so generous after a date on Sunday night that he paid the tab for everyone in the place, and took care of the servers too.
Page Six

Shaunie O’Neal remarries after ex Shaq takes blame for their failed union

Shaunie O’Neal is once again a married woman. The “Basketball Wives” star and ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal tied the knot with her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday. Shaunie’s three sons, Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, and Shaqir, 19, walked her down the aisle on a golf course at the Aurora resort as gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed for nearly 200 guests. “I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Basketball
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Complex

Shaq Says Today’s NBA Big Men Are ‘Powder Puffs’

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the NBA’s greatest players to ever play, a figure larger than life, and one of the faces of the league during his playing career. A large part of that was due to the fact he constantly won, completing a three-peat with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-2002, and winning a fourth championship with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in 2006. That level of consistency is respected amongst the NBA’s elite, which is why he has an admiration for the Golden State Warriors’ current dynasty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Curry, Warriors storm to seventh NBA crown

A dazzling performance from Stephen Curry powered the Golden State Warriors to a seventh NBA Finals crown on Thursday, securing a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics to clinch a 4-2 series triumph. The 34-year-old Curry was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after the victory -- the first time the four-time NBA champion has scooped the award.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Country Artist Jimmie Allen to Star in Dove Men+Care Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Family means a lot to Jimmie Allen — and so does country music. And they’re both going to be taking center stage over the next week when the country artist is featured in the Dove Men+Care campaign for Father’s Day a week before he drops his new album, “Tulip Drive,” on June 24. The bandana he always wears under his hat and the purple scarf that hangs from his belt loop are tributes to his grandmother, as is the title of his new album.More from WWDMoschino Men's Spring 2023 PreviewDior Cruise 2023Markarian x Summersalt...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O Neal

Comments / 0

Community Policy