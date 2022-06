Virginia State Police tell us alcohol and speed are now being investigated as contributing factors in a single vehicle crash Monday that kills a Grundy, Virginia man. In an update, VSP tell us 50 year old Christopher D. Stilwell, died at the scene when Stilwell’s 2000 Ford Ranger traveling south on Route 628 ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a fence and a tree. Stilwell was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation by VSP.

GRUNDY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO