Firefighters stop spread of Palo Cedro fire at 8 acres

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Cal Fire will be conducting a controlled burn along Highway 36 East next week. This is part of a statewide effort to reduce highway fires, which can be especially devastating during the dry summer seasons. Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit says the burn will begin on...
CORNING, Calif. — UPDATE @ 1:52 PM, JUNE 16:. CAL FIRE says forward progress has been stopped for the Freeman Fire burning off of Freeman Schoolhouse Road in Corning. Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, CAL FIRE reported the fire burning around 20 acres. As per CAL FIRE's update...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fighting fires more efficiently and safely. Just this week, Shasta College installed an internationally-known training system that originated in Sweden after several first responders were killed in a fire. Friday was "Train the Trainer" day. Instructors from the college and local fire agencies, in Shasta...
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, JUNE 17, 3:35 PM:. The eastbound lane of the I-5 south onramp from Lake Boulevard is currently blocked by hay following a hay truck rollover crash. Highway Patrol said nobody was injured in the crash. However, the eastbound lane is expected to be closed for,...
Redding Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire earlier today at 2:48 pm near 2410 Henderson Road. The fire, about 1/8 of an acre in size, was burning heavy fuels and likely could have grown larger if not for the department's quick response. Firefighters were able to control and extinguish the blaze before it posed a threat to any nearby structures.
Cal Fire will be conducting a pair of controlled burns in Glenn County next week. Tehama-Glenn's Cal Fire Unit will begin the first burn on Monday, June 27th from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM on Tuesday, June 28th. Cal Fire says this burn will be focused on the area along County Road 306 between County Road 305 and Newville Road.
ORLAND, Calif. — A firework was found to have started a vegetation fire in the Orland area Thursday night. The possible arson suspect was caught on security footage and investigators are trying to identify them and their vehicle. The Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said their dispatch center received...
STIRLING CITY, Calif. — Fire crews have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire in the lower Stirling City area. According to Cal Fire, the Skyway Fire burned a half-acre. Crews were able to get a hose line around the fire quickly. Fire crews are expected to remain on...
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) arrested three people on Thursday, including two wanted parolees, after serving a search warrant at a problem home in east Redding. The RPD said they received several complaints from residents in the neighborhood about a...
REDDING, Calif. — June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month and June 15th was specifically Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Redding Police Department (RPD) works closely with local organizations designed to combat elder abuse and provide a myriad of resources for our elders. To honor Elder Abuse Awareness month, RPD...
REDDING, Calif. — A woman was arrested for arson on Wednesday morning after firefighters responded to a small fire in south Redding. The Redding Fire Department said the fire was first reported at 8:26 a.m. near a transient camp off of Redbank Road. Their crews arrived at the area and found a small, extinguished vegetation fire roughly 64 square feet large.
REDDING, Calif. — With fire season now beginning to ramp up, PG&E has a new plan to help prepare its customers and local communities for the growing threat. The company is now providing online tools with detailed, localized weather forecasts along with a Fire Watch map, allowing customers access to several HD cameras monitoring weather conditions.
ORLAND, Calif. — With help from the Department of Water Resources (DWR), the city of Orland is progressing on its water project, connecting residents to the city's water system. What started as an $8-million grant by the DWR has nearly doubled, allowing Orland to connect even more Glenn County...
REDDING, Calif. — The new Director of Redding Electric Utility (REU) grew up in the community and has worked for REU for nearly 20 years. According to City Manager Barry Tippin, Nick Zettel has been serving as the Interim Director of REU since January 2022 when Dan Beans left the utility.
REDDING, Calif. — An 80-year-old homeowner told Shasta County Sheriff's Deputies that an intruder killed himself after fighting with the homeowner and taking his gun away from him. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on the 12000 block of Old Oregon Trail...
REDDING, Calif. — Police arrested a wanted parolee, 34-year-old Jordan Lee Broderick, on Thursday afternoon after he tried to break into rooms at a local hotel, fled from officers, and was caught hiding in a bush along the interstate. At around 4:30 p.m.. on Thursday, Redding Police said they...
REDDING, Calif. — Juneteenth celebrations are coming to Shasta County this weekend. Juneteenth is celebrated every third Saturday in June, the month the state of Texas was forced to end slavery—two months after the end of the Civil War. Awareness for the holiday, which has been celebrated by...
According to a new report, residents of the Northstate have been successful in finding jobs recently. Data collected by California's Employment Development Department (EDD) shows that the counties of Butte, Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Modoc, Siskiyou, and Trinity have all seen a decrease in unemployment last month. Shasta County, specifically, has...
RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — In a routine probation check, Tehama County officials uncovered an array of guns and a large quantity of methamphetamine on a recently released offender. The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested yesterday, June 15, after probation officers conducted home compliance...
