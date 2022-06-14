Firefighters stop spread of Palo Cedro fire at 8 acres

Redding Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire earlier today at 2:48 pm near 2410 Henderson Road. The fire, about 1/8 of an acre in size, was burning heavy fuels and likely could have grown larger if not for the department's quick response. Firefighters were able to control and extinguish the blaze before it posed a threat to any nearby structures.

