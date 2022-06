Law enforcement officials recovered the body of missing swimmer Brandon Spurlock the morning of June 17 on the eastern shoreline of Vermilion. Spurlock, 33, of Elyria, was on a raft with a woman while his young niece was on the shore when he went into the water and drowned at Showse Park, on Edgewater Drive, at around 4 p.m., June 15, according to Vermilion police.

VERMILION, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO