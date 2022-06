Lake Charles Police used photos from Instagram and old-fashioned police work to investigate, arrest and book a juvenile who allegedly pointed a gun at a police car. In May, detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) obtained a photo from an Instagram post showing a hand holding a handgun. In the photo, the handgun is pointed through a window at a fully marked LCPD unit. The officer who had parked the car was responding to a call at a Lake Charles apartment complex at the time. Law enforcement resources determined the Instagram account was registered to a 17-year-old male juvenile.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO