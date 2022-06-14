ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Video surfaces of LaVar Ball highlights from college

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The entire Ball family has game.

Well, kind of.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced online of college basketball highlights from LaVar Ball’s days at Washington State.

Not sure that I’d call these ‘highlights’ as all we saw from LaVar was some running around and arguing with the ref, which is the least bit surprising.

Now, at least we saw a lot of moving without the basketball without any demands calling for the ball. I’m proud of you, LaVar.

In 26 games in the 1987-88 season for the Cougars, Ball averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Check out the highlights below via the League Alerts YouTube page.

