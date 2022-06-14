ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

By Robert Desaulniers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation...

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
May nearly wettest on record for Linn County

Yes, weather and climate experts say, it’s been a wet June with record rains putting a damper on community festivals and graduations across the mid-Willamette Valley and quenching a run of very dry years. Abnormally damp, directional weather brought as many as 8 inches of surplus rain to eastern...
Garden tours in the mid-Willamette Valley are back

Gardeners and plant enthusiasts in the mid-Willamette Valley are in for a treat June 18; both Corvallis and Albany will hold garden tours for the first time since the pandemic began. The Linn County Master Gardener group’s annual tour “Through the Garden Gate” will showcase six backyard gardens in Albany....
New Vida McKenzie Community Center set to begin construction

VIDA, Ore. -- Dozens gathered Friday for a ceremony that marked the beginning of construction of the new Vida McKenzie Community Center. The old site burned down in the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire. "It's been very exciting for us," said Gerry Aster, the vice president of the community center. "We...
Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
24-court pickleball facility to be built at Lane Community College

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Emerald Valley Pickleball Club and Lane Community College are forming their own team to build a new facility right on LCC’s campus. “Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States,” said Eric Wold, President of the Emerald Valley Pickleball Club. Wold said...
An Albany scooter update: 6,000 miles

A month and a half after the Bird company’s electric scooters arrived in Albany, how is this experiment in “urban mobility” working out?. April 27 was the first day the scooters were available for rent in Albany. Since then, there have been only a few times when I have seen someone riding one of them. Most of the Bird scooters I see around town are sitting somewhere, ready and waiting to be rented.
New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
Dr. Andy Dey named as new 4J superintendent

EUGENE, Ore. -- Following months of searching, Eugene's 4J school board has named Dr. Andy Dey as the district's new superintendent. Dey was one of three remaining candidates alongside Cydney Vandercar and Lin Johnson III. Dey currently works as 4J’s director of secondary education. He is now expected to enter...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed In Washington’s Yakima, Oregon’s Polk counties

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to spread across the Pacific Northwest. Last week, the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of bird flu in a backyard flock of ducks and geese in Polk County. The flock’s owner notified a private veterinarian after the sudden death of at least one bird; meanwhile, other birds in the flock were displaying clinical signs consistent with HPAI. The veterinarian sent a sample of the deceased bird to Oregon State University in Corvallis. A preliminary test came back positive for HPAI. NVSL made the official confirmation on June 9th.
New traffic light coming to Coburg Road and Elysium Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new traffic light is coming to the intersection of Coburg Road and Elysium Avenue. Officials said that because of new upscale development coming to Coburg Road, a new traffic light is needed to make room for the predicted uptick in traffic in the area and for the safety of pedestrians.
Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes

A family friendly alternate universe is coming home. Seven years after it left Lane County for Horning’s Hideout west of Portland, Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes is back in Eugene, just in time for its 20th anniversary celebration. “The heart of the festival was in Eugene,” says Emilio Miller-Lopez, a co-producer of the three-day event. He notes that while the event at Horning’s Hideout went well enough, “it was never quite like Eugene. We’re psyched to have it back.” The Vending Village, with more than 70 craft and food booths, will be populated by walk-around performers, storytellers and puppeteers. There will be a children’s activity area and a Faerie Market outside the extended fence area with free admission until 5 pm each day. And, yes, there is music on three stages with notable artists. Look for the Irish singer-songwriter Kila, whose work has been featured on the film Wolfwalkers, as well as Iranian singer-songwriter Azam Ali, whose music has been on the films The Matrix and Thor. Add in Casey Neil and the Norway Rats, Wake the Dead, Black Magdalene and many more. It is good to welcome Faerieworlds back to its spiritual home.
Alyrica receives grant to improve internet in Polk County

Alyrica Networks, a provider of broadband services over fiber and fixed wireless in Oregon with its headquarters in Philomath, Tuesday announced with Tarana its winning bid to improve broadband service speeds and availability in Polk County, BusinessWire.com reported. The county awarded Alyrica $795,000 in local grant and American Rescue Plan...
