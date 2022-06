SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the aftermath of the Uvalde mass shooting, President Joe Biden has proposed a variety of gun control measures he claims will prevent these tragic events from happening in the future. But in the United States, there are tens of millions of law-abiding gun owners who own firearms for protection, thanks to their Second Amendment right. So will the gun control measures Joe Biden is proposing be successful in stopping future mass shootings?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO