ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Board of Ed Approves No-Layoffs $195M Budget

By Maya McFadden
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IaY1_0gAjBg7b00

The coming fiscal year’s New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) general fund budget will cover the ​“bare bones” of district costs and make up a funding gap without laying off employees.

So stated members of the Board of Education as the unanimously approved the budget at their biweekly meeting Monday night.

The $195 million budget will keep the status quo and allow no changes in programing next school year despite seeing a 2.38 percent increase in costs of $4.5 million from the 2021 – 2022 budget. This is because the district is seeing price escalations in utility costs like transportation and building maintenance and contractual raises for educators.

Schools Chief Financial Officer Linda Hannans presented the final proposed budget to the board with mitigation plans to make up for the difference between the Board of Alders’ approved budget contribution increase of $4.5 million and the $9,345,087 increase originally requested by the board to ​“keep the lights on.” (Click here to view the budget presentation)

The mitigation plan will aim to leave the district with a balanced budget this time next year, Hannans said, though she warned that the mitigation plans are not long-term solutions and do not cover unforeseen emergencies, continued increases in utilities, or extra repairs of aging buildings.

Hannas noted that utility increases particularly have been ​“hitting us really hard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YL67H_0gAjBg7b00

The plan will avoid the need for layoffs by maximizing the district’s outside grants amounts and ultimately reprograming costs originally denied in initial applications for federal pandemic-relief under the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

“We need to find other sources of nonrestrictive revenue along with engaging our stakeholders at the state and local level for adequate funding or changes in the current funding structure, including any of our unfunded mandates,” Hannans said of future years’ budgeting.

The newly revisited and approved ESSR money plus federal Title I dollars can help cover the costs of substitute teachers, par- time workers, and summer school.

The mitigation plan also includes savings realized in a lease reduction for the Gateway Center’s eighth floor at 54 Meadow.

“It was depressing to see when you put a budget together, there was nothing to do anything with,” Hannans said.

The mitigation plan will relieve several costs from the general funds budget and reallocate them to the special funds budget. This is similar to the $7.2 million of ARP ESSER funds that were recently revised to incentivize full and part-time staffers as part of the district’s strategy for retention and recruitment. (Click here to read more about those reallocated grant dollars.)

Board: State Not A Team Player

In response to the mitigation plans, board members Darnell Goldson, Matt Wilcox, Justin Elicker, and Edward Joyner suggested that the board apply pressure on the state to fully fund its Educational Cost Sharing formula to increase support for urban school districts.

“The reporting I saw, it would have brought $19.4 million into the district, which would allow us to do things like provide assistance in those pre‑K classrooms and special ed classrooms like we heard in public comment,” Wilcox said, referring to public testimony at Monday’s meeting from special education pre-school educator of 12 years Jennifer Graves. Graves said that educators like herself have been functioning in ​“crisis mode” with a lack of caseload caps. She asked that there be an increase in special education services to address increasing needs while working to relieve burnt-out teachers with doubled caseloads.

“I think we need to make a case for asking a very wealthy state to face up to the unique challenges that exist in cities, especially poor cities, and if they have a formula, to be faithful to that formula,” Joyner said. ​“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Goldson suggested that the district look into selling or renting out its vacant school buildings like the old Strong School.

Board member OrLando Yarborough encouraged the district to put together what the ideal fully funded school budget would look like to consider for next year, rather than requesting a ​“bare-bones” budget.

“If people are going to cut something in half, let them cut in a half a big request,” Yarborough said.

Student representative Anthony Fiore added that the district should educate students about these issues to allow them to join the fight for fully funded schools

“When I was the leader of this board, I decided I didn’t care about deficit anymore; we were going to provide the services,” Goldson recalled. ​“We shouldn’t be beating ourselves up over a deficit we didn’t create. This deficit is created by the lack of state funding.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Wintergreen Sale Advances

Hamden is one step away from securing $16 million through a school sale — but some council and community members are asking for better communication from town officials before taking the cash. During a public hearing held Wednesday night concerning the sale of Wintergreen School, the wooded home to...
HAMDEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk teachers union President calls survey results ‘troubling’

NORWALK, Conn. – Most Norwalk teachers feel they’re regarded as “replaceable,” Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon said. Yordon, at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, cited a recent survey of the union’s 1,000 members. “Fully 75 percent” of the teachers who responded to the survey disagree with the statement, “the district cares about retaining capable employees,” she said, commenting, “That’s very troubling to me.”
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Education
Register Citizen

Bridgeport unveils Windward apartments at former Marina site

BRIDGEPORT — Charlene Colson’s new home at the Windward Apartments has everything she could ask for. “It’s just so peaceful. It’s very nice... I love it. My son loves it,” Colson said. Colson stood outside her apartment on Railroad Avenue as city, state officials, developers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Pundits: Season Of Cultural Convergence At Hand

Have you noticed how many people are getting dressed-up, dancing outdoors, sharing meals, and just having a lot of amped-up galas and graduations and gatherings in New Haven these days?. New Haven media ​“pundits” Babz Rawls-Ivy, Markeshia Ricks, and Lucy Gellman have noticed. Partly because they’re among the throngs pulling...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Park City Renters of State Rebate Program

Bridgeport, CT— The City of Bridgeport Department of Health and Social Services reminds Park City residents that Connecticut tenants who rent an apartment, a room, or live in communal housing and are age 65 years or older, or permanently disabled may apply to receive a Renters’ Rebate of up to $700 for individuals or up to $900 for married couples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Balanced Budget#New Haven Public Schools#New Haven Board#The Board Of Education#The Board Of Alders
WestfairOnline

Trumbull announces construction project on Route 111

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro announced the upcoming construction on the traffic light and relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 near the plaza occupied by Prime One Eleven and Fitness Edge. Trumbull awarded the project to Guerrera Construction Co., which is set to begin construction by...
TRUMBULL, CT
New Britain Herald

Republicans hosting 'Rally for an Affordable Connecticut'

PLAINVILLE – Citing the rising cost of living due to inflation and high gas prices, local Republicans are hosting a “Rally for an Affordable Connecticut” Saturday, June 25 at the Mobile gas station on East Main Street. Members of the local Republican Town Committee and some local...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

245 Apartments Pitched For Whalley Eyesore

A Branford-based developer working with local real estate investors plans to knock down two Westville commercial buildings — including a long-vacant and blighted structure at the corner of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street — and construct in their stead 245 new riverfront apartments. Those are the latest plans...
BRANFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cassano undecided about Senate re-election bid

State Sen. Stephen T. Cassano, D-Manchester, said Tuesday he is unsure about running for re-election in November representing the 4th Senate District, which covers Manchester, Glastonbury, Bolton, and Andover. “Right now I haven’t made up my mind,” Cassano said. “I’m looking at if I want to run again. I should...
MANCHESTER, CT
zip06.com

A Way to Say Thanks in East Haven

Sergeant Shirley Conyers is visited by her grandchildren KayLeigh Scott, 5, and Arielle Perry, 2, and daughter Mikayla Franklin at her cruiser, which was open for children to explore at the Shore Line Trolley Museum First Responders Appreciation Day on June 12. The museum hosted a free day of events for local first responders. For information on upcoming programs, visit www.shorelinetrolley.org.
EAST HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Students at Bloomfield magnet school enriched by Black history

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Inside the walls of the CREC Ana Grace Academy for the Arts in Bloomfield, the lessons around Black history take on many lives. In Lance Kamau James’ music classroom, the focus is on African drumming and world drumming. Upstairs, in Dylan Friedman’s visual arts room, the lessons are just as hands-on and a little more colorful.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy