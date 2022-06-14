ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers united to support gun control measures after the Parkland shooting

By Greg Allen
 3 days ago

There's more hope today for an agreement on gun safety measures in Congress. The top Senate Republican, Mitch McConnell, says he intends to support a deal. These bipartisan talks echo a process Florida went through four years ago after shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. NPR's Greg Allen reports on...

Bailey swings through west central Illinois amid state tour

State Senator and Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey campaigned in west central Illinois this week. Several dozen supporters gathered at the Big Catz BBQ beer garden in Knoxville on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon, waiting for Bailey’s bus to arrive from Macomb. Knox County was the 23rd county in...
ILLINOIS STATE
'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE
Family of murdered Grinnell man wants stronger Iowa laws against hate crimes

The family of Michael Williams is calling for reform of Iowa’s hate crime laws. In 2020, Williams, a Black man, was murdered by Steve Vogel, a white man. His remains were set on fire in Jasper County during daylight. Vogel was sentenced to life in prison in late 2021. But, Williams’ loved ones are still fighting for his death to be recognized as a lynching.
IOWA STATE
Reynolds taps federal funds for initiative to prevent school shootings

Gov. Kim Reynolds will use federal pandemic recovery funding to create a new school safety bureau at the Iowa Department of Public Safety and to support a set of initiatives aimed at assessing and improving school safety. Reynolds announced Tuesday she will put $100 million dollars into the program with...
IOWA STATE
Communities along the Yellowstone River are digging out from mud and debris

President Biden has approved a major flood disaster declaration for parts of Montana near Yellowstone National Park. Communities along a 200-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River are digging out from under mountains of mud and debris, and some worry that damage will rob them of a summer tourist season. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports.
MONTANA STATE

