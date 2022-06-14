ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Man sentenced to 25 years for attempted first degree murder

By Hannah Groves
 3 days ago
27-year-old Kevin Manuel Torres Cruz was sentenced to 25 years in prison for one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of robbery possessing a firearm.

On June 17, 2019, a driver called 911 after seeing a man laying in the roadway near Old Metro Parkway and Hunter Street.

The man in the road had been shot in the chest and also had two lacerations to his face.

That day, the victim had gotten into a car with three people to go get money that was owed to him. He was taken out of the car and shot by Cruz. Cruz tried to shoot the victim in the head as well, but the gun jammed.

Though Cruz and others involved left the victim for dead, the victim was able to survive.

Two out of three co-defendants have been sentenced and one is still waiting for sentencing.

