The ACLU of Ohio has released a report that said there is a disproportionate amount of women in prison for drug offenses compared to men. The report said, of the women sent to prison in 2020, 39% were for drug-related offenses. Researchers noted that 26% of the women prison population were there for drug offenses. The report said there is about 14% more women in prison for drug offenses compared to men.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO