Monroeville, PA

Monroeville VA clinic expected to serve up to 10,000 veterans annually

By Patrick Varine
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Affairs officials are certainly proud of the work done at their flagship hospital in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. But they’re also well aware of the drawbacks elderly veterans face when walking up the aptly-named “Cardiac Hill” to their appointments. “There are a lot of steep...

triblive.com

New Pittsburgh Courier

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

UPMC Breaks Ground on the Largest Hospital in Pittsburgh History

You may soon notice some construction in Oakland — more than usual, that is. UPMC just broke ground on a new $1.5 billion UPMC Presbytarian hospital project along Fifth Avenue and DeSoto Street, located in front of and connected to the current UPMC Presby. The new 17-story, 636-bed institution will be the largest hospital in Pittsburgh’s history, and the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
South Oakland, PA
Monroeville, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WITF

Pittsburgh poised to become an abortion battleground if Roe falls

If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the constitutional right to abortion, Pennsylvania could see more people from other states coming for abortions. Most patients who come to Allegheny Reproductive Health Center seeking abortion care arrive in cars with Pennsylvania license plates, according to volunteer Laura Horowitz who greets patients outside the medical clinic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found in Pittsburgh's Allegheny River identified

The woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, Julie Anne Keddie, 38, was recovered by Pittsburgh River Rescue around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Friday. Keddie’s hometown was not released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tunch Illkin will be missed at 20th annual Walk for the Homeless for the Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 20th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk for the Homeless, which supports the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side, is being held this weekend.Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley have been dedicated to helping people in need at the Light of Life for more than 35 years.Together, they created this annual fun, family-friendly event. It kicks off with a 10K along the North Shore Trail and ends with a free cookout.This will be the first Walk for the Homeless without Tunch after he lost his battle with ALS last September.The walk is set for Saturday, June 18th, on the North Shore.Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states

When state Sen. Wayne Fontana suggests mandatory reassessment to his colleagues in Harrisburg, “Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts. … Anybody that’s elected, they’re afraid they’re going to get tagged with [ads that say] you want to raise property taxes.” The post ‘I’m going to lose no matter what.’ Allegheny County’s property tax system would be illegal in most states appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

