Penitas Mayor Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Stemming From FBI Corruption Probe

A Mission businessman has pleaded not guilty to his suspected role in one of several apparent bribery and kickback schemes uncovered amid a wide-ranging FBI investigation into political corruption in western Hidalgo County. Jorge O’Cana was arraigned Wednesday on a federal charge of witness tampering, a day after he was arrested.
PENTIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Penitas Mayor was arrested on federal bribery and fraud charges Monday. On Monday, authorities took Rodrigo Lopez into custody today as he re-entered the United States at a Port of Entry in Hidalgo County, according to a press release. Lopez is believed to have embezzled or fraudulently obtained […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday after he plead guilty to the murder of his girlfriend. Isidro Mancilla Jr. plead guilty to “intentionally or knowingly causing the death of an individual, namely, Samantha Cantu, by stabbing her with a knife.” Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, […]
Less than two weeks after getting fired, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero has been reinstated. Interim City Manager Frank Perez Friday reversed course, citing Guerrero’s long career as a law enforcement officer and noting that he has the confidence of the rank-and-file. Perez had fired Guerrero earlier this month,...
A McAllen man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his mother-in-law five years ago. Monte Eric Jordan was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder by a Cameron County jury Thursday. The 64-year-old Jordan was found to...
A businessman accused of tampering with a witness in the western Hidalgo County corruption case pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Jorge O’Caña Jr., 43, of Mission — the nephew of Mayor Armando “Doc” O’caña and the brother of Hidalgo County Court-at-Law Judge Patricia “Patty” O’Caña-Olivarez — pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
McALLEN — The Mayor of Peñitas has been charged with bribery and fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.Authorities took Rodrigo Lopez, 38, into custody Monday.The two-count indictment, returned June 1 and unsealed today, charges Lopez with embezzling or fraudulently obtaining property of the La Joya Independent School District (LJISD). From March through August of 2018, LJISD allegedly made purchases totaling approximately $70,010 from Lopez’s company Xizaka LLC.Lopez offered or gave a bribe to an LJISD employee in connection with these purchases, according to the allegations.If convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years on each count.The FBI conducted the investigation ...
Authorities are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in multiple burglaries throughout Hidalgo County. Surveillance video captured the two men walking into a business located on the 500 east block of University Drive on Monday at about 3 a.m. Officials say one of the suspects displayed a handgun...
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they have received several reports of an individual, claiming to be an HCSO employee. According to the sheriff’s office, residents said a person claiming to be with the HCSO told them that they owe a fine and need to pay or face a court hearing. […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Alberto Antonio Hernandez. Authorities said Hernandez is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child. Sheriff’s officials said Hernandez’s last known location was in Edinburg. Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers describe Hernandez as a Hispanic male, with […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting a homeowner multiple times in a burglary. On April 5, 2021, Rodrigo Villarreal unlawfully entered a home through an open garage door and made his way into a bedroom, according to a press release. While residents slept inside the […]
New charges are being filed against a former McAllen police officer accused of drug possession and distribution. The McAllen Police Department announced Monday that 33-year-old Juan Garza is now facing charges of misuse of official information and criminal conspiracy. Garza resigned last month after his arrest on multiple drug charges....
EDINBURG – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 512 illegal migrants in three large groups and disrupted a human stash house.
Over the last 48 hours, RGV agents encountered three large groups totaling 512 migrants in Starr and Hidalgo Counties. The groups were comprised of 276 family members, 146 unaccompanied children, and 90 single adults. The migrants are from Cuba, Central and South America.
RGV agents have encountered over 100 large groups illegally entering the United States since October 2021, resulting in more than 15,000 migrant apprehensions. …
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers when he tried to smuggle more than half a million in methamphetamine into Texas. It happened on June 14."Our officers remain vigilant in their duties of securing our borders and their efforts led to this significant seizure," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.The narcotics were found in a 2008 Chrysler driven by the suspect who lives in Matamoros, Mexico.A drug sniffing dog led officers to three packages hidden within the car containing close to 30 pounds of methamphetamine.Officers seized the narcotics along with the car, arrested the man and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
Multiple law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training at Brownsville ISD Federal and local Cameron County agencies took part in active shooter training Thursday at Rivera High School. Brownsville ISD police hosted the event for the city's police officers, Cameron County deputies and Border Patrol agents. Edward Martinez, the district's...
DONNA, Texas — A small group of residents here staged a demonstration on the steps of Donna City Hall in protest of the firing of Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero over allegations he refused to act on a mass shooting threat made against Donna High School. And now, probable cause...
A truck driver is facing charges after Border Patrol agents found 60 illegal immigrants hiding in rotten produce in his truck. A Border Patrol dog alerted agents to possible contraband in the truck at the Falfurrias checkpoint early Monday morning. A secondary inspection found the illegal immigrants after cutting the locks off the rear doors of the trailer.
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of a burglary of a residence. Valerie Rangel Velez, 36, and Janet Cepeda, 30, were arrested on several charges. Velez was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance. Cepeda was arrested on charges of […]
