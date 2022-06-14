Galion’s Fagan excited for young team after first year

It’s been a while since Ohio State has signed a scholarship quarterback from an Ohio high school. The last in-state quarterback to sign with the Buckeyes out of high school was Joe Burrow in 2015. Since then, Ohio State has rarely even pursued in-state quarterbacks. Between the 2016-22 classes, the only quarterbacks from Ohio who received offers from the Buckeyes were Danny Clark (who committed to Ohio State as a high school freshman but eventually decommitted after Tate Martell joined the Buckeyes’ class of 2017) and Drew Allar (who received his offer after Quinn Ewers reclassified out of the 2022 class, at which point Allar was already committed to Penn State).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO