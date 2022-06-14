ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, IL

Carrollton High School Teacher & Coach Hit With DUI, Leaving the Scene Charges After Crash

wlds.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Carrollton teacher and coach was arrested by Carrollton Police earlier this month after a crash in Carrollton. 36 year old Blaine Hartwick was arrested by Carrollton Police at 4:30AM on June 4th in front of Carrollton...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
CASS COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Two Arrested After Springfield Traffic Stop

Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield earlier this week. Officers with the SPD Street Crimes and Pro-Active Crime units stopped the vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of New Street. Police did not immediately explain what led them to target that vehicle, but a search revealed a nine-millimeter pistol and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Greene County, IL
Greene County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wgel.com

Litchfield Man Charged With Murders

A Litchfield man has been arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of a pregnant woman in Alton. Police report the body of Liese Dodd, age 22, was found in her Alton home on June 9. Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, faces multiple charges. Alton police reported the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Suspect sought in Canton shooting

CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
CANTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Police officer injured during arrest attempt

A police officer from South Roxana was injured while trying to arrest a suspect earlier this week. Police Chief Bob Coles issued a statement on the incident from Tuesday afternoon when an officer was responding to a theft complaint and to serve a warrant out of the county. Officer Chralene...
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Carrollton National Bank#Girls Basketball#Greene County Court
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
advantagenews.com

Fundraiser created for Alton murder victim

A fundraiser to help assist with final expenses has been created by the family of an Alton murder victim. 22-year-old Liese Dodd and her unborn child were brutally murdered at her home in the Milton area last Thursday. A GoFundMe page has raised more than a third of that so far.
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Two arrested after gun, drugs found during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday after a traffic stop revealed they had a gun and suspected fentanyl. Officers pulled over Robert Mack and Keanna Wilson, both from St. Louis, in the 600 block of New Street at approximately 3 p.m. When the officers searched the car, they found […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Have you seen him? Man in stolen car flees from Troy, Mo. police

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous man who fled from police in Lincoln County. Police said Zachary Copeland sped off from police in a stolen car, Troy, Mo. Police said. Copeland allegedly crashed the car and ran off on foot. He was last seen in Moscow Mills near the Moscow Grocery Store.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Recent Bike Thefts

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft. Sometime between 3:00 pm and 4:15 pm on June 15th unknown persons removed a white Haro Freestyle bicycle from a residence in the 700 block of Goltra ave. This was the second report of a stolen bicycle within the week.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Class X drug felony in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton citizen was charged with a Class X methamphetamine felony Wednesday by Madison County. Ashly L. Rexford, 37, of the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two Plainville residents jailed after traffic stop in Hull

HULL, Ill. — Two Plainville residents are in the Pike County Jail and are facing multiple charges. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2005 Dodge Stratus at 2:52 p.m. June 10. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Robert E. Harris, 50, was arrested on the following charges:
HULL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy