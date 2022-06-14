ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton breakfast truck driving in business

By Kelley King
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton food truck that opened against the odds is going strong one year later.

The owners of Sunrise Breakfast Truck attribute the timing and location to their success and said it’s what’s kept customers coming back.

“The idea was great. Nobody has a breakfast food truck. We’re the only ones around! ” said Sunrise Breakfast Truck CEO Destiny Wright.

The venture is a family affair with Wright working with her siblings and mother to keep the food truck running. With no prior experience, they decided to take a chance and opened in May 2021 in the middle of the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, it was tough. It was tough the first six months,” said Wright. “But we pulled strings.”

Since the start, they’ve been trucking along. They’ve helped fill a void and feed a need in the 1400 block of West Third Street near Paul Laurence Dunbar Street. The area is considered a food desert and there aren’t a lot of fresh options available.

“We wanted to be centered. We wanted to be where everybody can get to us,” said Wright. “There’s a lot of incoming traffic from downtown Dayton and getting off of 75, so we try to get everybody in the morning right before they go to work.”

Their breakfast has helped drive customers to the area for a little more than a year, serving between 35 and 40 people on a daily basis.

“Our number one seller is our sunrise special,” said Wright. “My favorite is the breakfast burrito.”

The Sunrise Breakfast Truck opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. They take online orders, cater, and offer private events. They hope to eventually expand and add a storefront.

