ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Florida lawmakers united to support gun control measures after the Parkland shooting

By Greg Allen
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., Republicans and Democrats in the state passed restrictions on...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Some lawmakers hope to crack down on drag shows watched by children

The LGBTQ+ community has long celebrated self-expression with drag shows featuring performers in costumes and makeup, impersonating men or women. Witness the popularity of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race. But Republican legislators in Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states are trying to crack down, with proposals to ban minors from drag shows.
ARIZONA STATE
WFAE

Ohio is making it easier for teachers to carry firearms in classrooms

In Ohio, lawmakers are slashing the amount of training needed for teachers to carry firearms in the classroom. Republicans say it'll make schools safer. But some educators worry it could lead to more dangerous confrontations. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports. ANDY CHOW, BYLINE: Teachers in Ohio have been allowed...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFAE

Palin, Begich and Gross advance in the Alaska U.S. House race

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state's only U.S. House seat. Palin and Begich, both Republicans, and Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, were among 48 candidates in last Saturday's special primary for the seat, which was left vacant following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young. Young had held the seat for 49 years.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Republicans#Politics State#Democrats#Npr
WFAE

Fact check: How much hemp is farmed in North Carolina?

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. But, today’s segment is a little bit different. It’s not really a fact check. It’s more an examination of how a state senator’s false statement on hemp production got widely reported. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry spoke to Paul Specht of WRAL.
AGRICULTURE
WFAE

Some Californians got a temporary reprieve from record high gas prices

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Some California residents got a reprieve from record high gas prices, if only for a few hours, as a station in Rancho Cordova was charging only $0.69 a gallon. The price was supposed to be $6.99, but the manager misplaced a decimal point. The mistake cost the station 16,000 bucks and also the manager his job. John Szczecina says the mistake's all on him, and his family has started a crowdfunding campaign to help him make up the difference. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WFAE

Communities along the Yellowstone River are digging out from mud and debris

President Biden has approved a major flood disaster declaration for parts of Montana near Yellowstone National Park. Communities along a 200-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River are digging out from under mountains of mud and debris, and some worry that damage will rob them of a summer tourist season. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports.
MONTANA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy