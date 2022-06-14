Citizens Medical Center unveils new Emergency Room

Victoria, Texas – After several years of planning, the new Citizens Medical Center emergency room will open later this month.

The new ER will feature more than 20,000 square feet with twenty-five individual rooms and two trauma rooms.

It also has new psychiatric rooms.

“This is really a collaborative effort we involved a lot of people in this we had some of our emergency personnel involved in this stuff we had a great team of people that came together to help us and make this dream into a reality,” said Dr. John McNeill

The new ER design was built with Covid-19 in mind. Citizens will open its new ER June 28th.

