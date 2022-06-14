Highway 18 reopened after ammonia leak at Mosaic plant

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 157, Speed is a Suspected Factor. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 157, just south of LA Hwy 528, shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Geoffrey Davis, 37, was killed in this accident. The initial investigation revealed that Davis was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger north on LA Hwy 157 at a high rate of speed. Davis exited the highway and struck several trees for reasons that are still being investigated.
Comments / 1