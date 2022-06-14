ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, LA

Highway 18 reopened after ammonia leak at Mosaic plant

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JAMES - Portions of Hwy. 18 near the Sunshine Bridge were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
wbrz.com

Early-morning apartment fire destroys unit, tenant's dog dies

SLIDELL - Crews with the St. Tammany Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning that claimed the entire unit. Pictures from the fire department's Facebook post showed the unit's balcony windows and doorway illuminated by the flames, with smoke pouring out of the openings and curling onto the roof.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Morning Crash on LA 157 that Killed a Louisiana Man

Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 157, Speed is a Suspected Factor. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 157, just south of LA Hwy 528, shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Geoffrey Davis, 37, was killed in this accident. The initial investigation revealed that Davis was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger north on LA Hwy 157 at a high rate of speed. Davis exited the highway and struck several trees for reasons that are still being investigated.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Saint James, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
West Side Journal

Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ammonia#Plant#The Leak#Road Closures
houmatimes.com

Gov. Edwards Activates Louisiana State Police, Dept. of Corrections; Sends Additional Personnel to Assist at Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to immediately provide additional personnel to assist The Office of Juvenile Justice with its staffing shortage at both Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Starting Friday evening, correctional and probation and parole officers from DOC will begin augmenting OJJ staff and State Police Troopers will secure the perimeter of the facilities. This comes in direct response to the recent disturbances at both centers. OJJ is also exploring additional short and long term housing options.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wbrz.com

Three home insurance companies closing down, unable to recover from Ida

BATON ROUGE - More than 80,000 Louisiana homeowners are scrambling to find insurance to replace policies from three companies that are shutting down, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Thursday. In the wake of Hurricane Ida and the last two hurricane seasons, three companies—Lighthouse, Maison, and Southern Fidelity—are declaring insolvency and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Scotty J Cormier Jr. killed after a two-vehicle collision in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)

23-year-old Scotty J Cormier Jr. killed after a two-vehicle collision in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Scotty J Cormier Jr., from Church Point, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident early Saturday in St. Landry Parish. The fatal car crash was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. on La. 35 near Mandy Road [...]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department investigators announced that they are looking for the identity of the suspects in the photographs below. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to a burglary at a local home improvement store on May 13, 2022, in the early morning hours. After leaving the home improvement store, the two tried to open a second business. Their entry attempts were unsuccessful, but they did cause damage to the business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Severe Storms, Record Heat – Louisiana Could See Both Today

Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Suspected heroin dealer arrested after buyer dies from overdose

BAYOU BLUE - Deputies arrested an alleged heroin dealer after he admitted selling drugs to a person who later died from an overdose. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Christopher Seely, 39, was booked for distribution of heroin and other drug-related charges after he confessed to selling the drugs. Deputies...
BAYOU BLUE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy