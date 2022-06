A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO