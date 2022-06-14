Over 1,000 worn U.S. flags collected by Ocala Police Department

A woman wanted in an alleged attack on her man friend was apprehended near the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Leatha Cameshia Wright, 35, of Leesburg, was driving a beige Chevy SUV at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 466 at U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have an operable tag light. A traffic stop was initiated at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. When the deputy approached the SUV, the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected coming from the vehicle. A container holding marijuana was found in the vehicle.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO