Over 1,000 worn U.S. flags collected by Ocala Police Department

Civilian volunteers with the Lake County, Marion County and Sumter County sheriff’s offices not only ease the pressure on deputies, but they save taxpayers millions of dollars through their hard work. “It’s an incredible resource for the agency,” said Erica Stamborski, Lake County Sheriff’s Office volunteer coordinator. “Our volunteers are doing a variety of things, from high schoolers in our teen Explorer program to a search-and rescue-team where volunteers are donating their time.” Volunteers work with the agencies’ citizens on patrol, citizens marine patrol, volunteer mounted patrol, search and rescue, explorer programs, funeral escort program and others.
