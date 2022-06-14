ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Tips on how to keep your pets safe in the heat

By Anna King, Amanda Barren
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIQCh_0gAj84vW00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the heat, dogs and cats are feeling it too.

Experts say that they need the same care and precaution we give to ourselves in the heat.

Power outages create huge risk during Tri-State heat advisory

Director of the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Courtney Proctor-Cross gave tips on how to keep your pet safe in the heat.

They say pet owners should try to walk their furry friends earlier or later in the day when the sun isn’t as harsh.

You should try to avoid pavement and park paths when walking your pets because it can burn their paws.

Proctor-Cross says to never leave your dog in a car without air conditioning because, without it, it could be deadly.

The Humane Society of America recommends watching for signs of heat stroke like heavy panting, glazed eyes, and lack of coordination.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The welfare group also says that it’s important to cool your pet from the inside out by always providing water, whether a pet is inside or out, a soaked mat, or even making up a batch of DIY “pupcicles.”

Proctor-Cross also says to change out water that has been in direct sunlight, as it can get up to 90-plus degrees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Pools suffer from lifeguard shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to lifeguard shortages, the Coonskin Pool will be permanently closed on Mondays throughout the summer, according to Jeff Hutchinson, director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Department. Hutchinson said lifeguard shortages are a nationwide issue. With travel sports in the summer, people just aren’t looking for summer jobs. “There’s nothing […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fun for the whole family at Meadowood Park!

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – If you’re looking for a place for your family to enjoy outside, the Mountain State has plenty to choose from, including Meadowood Park in western Kanawha County! This hidden gem offers plenty to do for the entire family including hiking, fishing and plenty of fun for the kids! Bill Currey, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

People trying to keep cool in local pools

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Many people took to the Ashland Community Pool to stay cool as temperatures are hitting up to 96 degrees. The pool was packed as kids, parents and friends spent all day trying to cool off. People brought blankets because the ground was hot and had hats and lots of drinks to […]
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Pets & Animals
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
WOWK 13 News

Family pet lost in Ona, West Virginia fire

ONA, WV (WOWK)—13 News has new details about a fire that spread from a camper to a home in Ona on Tuesday. The Ona Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that they received a call for a structure fire on Paradise Lane late Tuesday afternoon. They say that when they arrived, the flames and smoke […]
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington organization provides water to homeless

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People in need now have access to ice-cold water thanks to the Huntington City Mission.   Right outside the Mission’s dining hall is a cooler filled with ice and water that people can just come up and grab.   Some who are benefitting from this say without those water bottles, their […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News volunteers help build local veteran’s new home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — For 61-year-old Air Force veteran Gregory Cooper, receiving a new home from Habitat for Humanity means freedom. “I was very excited, you know surprised,” Cooper said. “I didn’t think this kind of opportunity was going to happen for me.” Gregory said it’s been an emotional journey for him to get to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Heat safety | Knowing the difference between heat stroke and exhaustion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a heat wave sweeping across the region this week, the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke is high. If you are planning to go outside, especially for an extended period, it’s important to know the signs that your body is overheated and needs to get into air conditioning as soon as possible.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Dog#Pet Owners#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Heritage Farm celebrates new adventure park in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State recently welcomed a new attraction for residents to enjoy. On Friday, Heritage Farm celebrated the opening of their new adventure park. Located in Huntington, the park includes ziplines, mountain biking, aerial challenge courses and more. Audy Perry, Executive Director of the Heritage Farm Foundation, said there’s “family farm […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Coonskin Pool opens to public for free

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be no admission cost to enter the Coonskin pool Thursday, June 16 or Friday June 17. In conjunction with the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation will open Coonskin Pool for free. “Due to the extreme heat, power outages throughout the area...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WOWK 13 News

The great Charleston rubber duck race returns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Charleston residents received a “quack” of a surprise this morning. Meg and Todd Stallard were welcomed home by several ducks on their lawn. They weren’t real ducks, but they were part of United Way of Central West Virginia’s Great Rubber Duck Race. “We came home and all of a sudden […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ribbon cutting for new recovery home in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The ribbon cutting for the Rea of Hope Ryan Brown House happened on Wednesday. Rea of Hope is an organization designed to help women suffering from alcohol or drug addiction while giving them an affordable place to live. The program has reunited 350 children with their mothers for over 17 years. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Mall loses power during storm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Mall is currently without power after severe weather swept through the area. The mall tells 13 News that the power went out around 2:30 p.m., and even though they put in a call to AEP, they have not heard back yet about a restoration time. They say that their doors are […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

AEP customers waiting for power restoration endure heat

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday night’s storm knocked out power to more than 73,000 Appalachian Power customers and, as of Thursday afternoon, AEP officials say about 90% of customers have their service restored. For the 10% still out of power, the last three days they say have been...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in Louisa, Kentucky home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two bodies have been found in a home in the Louisa area of Lawrence County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police Post 14 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Shane Goodall, the call came in around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, June 17, 2022 regarding bodies found at a home in the […]
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Coonskin Pool announces free swimming June 16-17

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, along with the Kanawha County Commission, announced on Wednesday that Coonskin Pool will be open for free from June 16-17. “Due to the extreme heat, power outages throughout the area, and the current closure of Pioneer Pool, I have requested that Kanawha County Parks open Coonskin […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy