Holland 3-2 Wales: Deja vu for Rob Page's side as Memphis Depay snatches winner in dying seconds just moments after Gareth Bale thought he had secured comeback draw with a penalty in a thrilling clash

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

For the second time in a week, Wales thought they had claimed a point against Holland with an injury-time goal only for the Dutch to steal victory in the final seconds.

Gareth Bale's late penalty looked to have earned a draw for Rob Page's side, who then watched as Bale's fellow substitute Memphis Depay converted almost immediately. It was exactly the same story last week, when Rhys Norrington-Davies levelled after the 90-minute mark – seconds before Wout Weghorst sealed the points.

Earlier, Frenkie de Jong had showcased the skills that have made him Manchester United's top summer target as the home side raced into a 2-0 lead through Noa Lang and Cody Gakpo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj1rs_0gAj7xPj00
Holland's Memphis Depay scored the winner deep into stoppage time to stun Wales 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iK6CO_0gAj7xPj00
Depay looked as though he could hardly believe his luck when he scored the winner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWR9k_0gAj7xPj00
Bale looked baffled as Wales conspired to lose having come back to be in position for a point
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FC4ID_0gAj7xPj00
Gareth Bale came off the substitutes bench to score his 39th international goal 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMaEo_0gAj7xPj00
Bale celebrated with the Wales players but there was a sucker punch moments later

Brennan Johnson quickly pulled one back for the visitors who then claimed their second through Bale's penalty – but Depay had the final word.

Weghorst's late winner in Cardiff last week ended Wales' three-and-a-half-year unbeaten home record and the Dutch picked up where they had left off here.

With De Jong running the show, the home side were quickly into their stride and Lang gave them the lead in the 17th minute, outwitting Wes Burns and drilling home from 18 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ43d_0gAj7xPj00
Noa Lang scored the opener for Holland, who put out a youthful side against Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndM0R_0gAj7xPj00
Lang struck early on to give the Dutch the lead in front of their home fans 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRRuE_0gAj7xPj00
Cody Gakpo then doubled the advantage to put Holland in a commanding position

Six minutes later, Gakpo made it two when the winger's first effort rebounded perfectly for him and he gave Wayne Hennessey no chance with an angled drive.

At that stage it looked as though Wales could be on the end of a heavy defeat yet Page's injury-hit side have an iron will, and they fought back with a marvellous goal in the 26th minute.

Harry Wilson dropped deep to play a fine pass to Johnson, and the finish was even better – a first-time strike from the edge of the box that was laser-guided into the bottom-left corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYx1L_0gAj7xPj00
Gakpo is a promising player and plenty of clubs will be looking at him this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jo5oI_0gAj7xPj00
Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson pulled one back for Wales in the first half 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jajI_0gAj7xPj00
Johnson is on the radar of a number of Premier League sides this summer transfer window

Johnson nearly had his second just before the interval when he caught Jesper Cillessen napping, forcing the goalkeeper into a panicked clearance.

Bale and Ramsey were both brought on for the second half and Bale kept his nerve when Connor Roberts was fouled by Tyrell Malacia.

And then came the sucker punch as Depay pounced from close range following some uncertain defending.

MATCH FACTS:

Holland (3-4-2-1):

Cillessen 5.5; Teze 6 (De Vrij 46, 6), De Ligt 6.5, Martins Indi 6; Hateboer 6 (Dumfries 46, 6), Koopmeiners 6.5, De Jong 7.5, Malacia 6; Lang 7 (Bergwijn 73, 6), Gakpo 7; Janssen 6 (Depay 73, 6). Subs not used: Flekken, Scherpen, Til, Berghuis, Klaassen, Blind, Schouten, Weghorst.

Scorers: Lang 17, Gakpo 23

Booked: Koopmeiners, Martins Indi

Manager: Louis van Gaal 7

Wales (3-4-3):

Hennessey 5.5; Mepham 6, Rodon 6.5 (Gunter 67, 6), B Davies 6; Thomas 6.5, Ampadu 6, Smith 6 (Ramsey 63, 6.5), Burns 5 (Roberts 46, 6); James 6.5 (Bale 70, 6), Johnson 7, Wilson 7. Subs not used: King, A Davies, Denham, Levitt, Matondo, Williams, Harris.

Scorers: Johnson 26

Booked: Mepham, Ampadu

Manager: Rob Page 6.5

Referee: Horatiu Fesnic 6

