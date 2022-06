For a brief moment, simulators were the hottest thing in the gaming world. There’s been long-running series like Farming Simulator and Train Simulator, but for whatever reason, the genre boomed with even more simulation titles that tried to capitalize on the satisfaction people had playing these games that allowed them to do different tasks and jobs as accurately as possible. However, as with anything successful, parodies came fast and strong. We got things like Surgeon Simulator, Granny Simulator, and even I Am Bread, where you play as bread trying to get toasted. The peak of this absurd, physics-based, simulation sub-genre was the ridiculous Goat Simulator.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO