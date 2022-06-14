Second OKC Starbucks Wins Union Vote

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New government data shows grocery prices have gone up almost 12 percent since last year. It's a situation that's forcing some Oklahomans to get creative. Fox 25 spoke with Angela Mustachia in Moore to learn how she gets by. To avoid spending hundreds of dollars...
The State House introduced a series of bills aimed at providing inflation relief. The legislature gaveled in to the third special session Monday morning, which was called by Governor Kevin Stitt to eliminate the state grocery tax and reduce personal income tax. House lawmakers introduced a series of bills after...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor filed charges against a local law firm as part of a multi-county grand jury indictment, accusing them of facilitating illegal medical marijuana operations. "They're criminal organizations, they're international and national organizations, they come into Oklahoma and set up shop to...
In less than two weeks, voters in three Oklahoma counties will decide whether to allow Sunday Alcohol Sales. Nowata County Commissioner Troy Friddle said the goal is to prevent consumers from crossing county lines to buy alcohol and instead keep tax dollars inside Nowata County. If you want to crack...
Ethics Commission sues conservative PAC for Republican purge. (NewsOK) Front-runners are emerging in U.S. Senate race. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma Southern Baptists meet in California after sexual abuse scandal (NewsOK) The Cherokee Nation is restoring the Oklahoma flag to fly over tribal properties. (Tulsa World) Tulsa police chief talks about gun...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several cities are backing out of plans for a commuter rail-line system, put together by the Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma. City leaders said a big reason why they backed out was finances, specifically sales taxes, would go up. Even with some cities dropping out, planning for the train line is ongoing.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition says recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA.
(UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.) Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten has confirmed to News 9 that he will resign Friday. He has denied all the allegations against him. "All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow. I've been very proud to represent Oklahoma County and we've done a tremendous job. We have an award-winning county clerk's office and I hope it will continue after I'm gone," said Hooten.
Area residents on Sunday got their first peak inside the new OU Health Medical Center, which offers both emergency room and urgent care – a first in the region, officials say. The open house Sunday came complete with gift bags and food trucks and was a prelude to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahomans is pushing to get universal changing tables in state restrooms, including at the State Capitol. On Monday, Audra Beasley, her son, Max, and State Representative Mickey Dollens attached a lock to a chain-link fence to symbolize people with disabilities not having equal access to public restrooms.
GUTHRIE, Okla. — The pumps at an Oklahoma gas station were shut down after water was found in the tanks. When inspectors found an inch and a half of water in an E-10 tank, they immediately shut the pumps down. Obviously, water can cause serious damage to an engine but the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said this was nothing more than an accident.
Almost $70 million in pandemic relief projects now await approval by Gov. Kevin Stitt as the Oklahoma Legislature continued work Wednesday on a special session on the state’s share of $1.87 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The House approved a package of seven bills on Wednesday,...
Drivers making a pit stop at the Rodeo Corner Convenience Store in Guthrie early Wednesday experienced a different kind of ‘pain at the pump’: the station was mostly deserted after complaints of water found in the gas tanks at the fuel stop.
A man billing himself as the “pro-life Spiderman” scaled Oklahoma’s tallest building Tuesday. Maison Des Champs posted on Instagram he climbed Devon Tower in Oklahoma City to pressure a pregnant woman named Riley who ordered abortion pills to not take them. He started climbing Tuesday morning and...
