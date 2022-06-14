ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

Homeless man charged in Jeanerette fire that damaged four businesses

By Staff and KATC-TV reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Jeanerette man for allegedly setting a fire that damaged four businesses. Roger Hogan, 58, was booked on June 13 on one count each of...

