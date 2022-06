CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified and charged a man suspected of slashing dozens of tires on Midlothian Turnpike on June 6. “It was initially reported that 54 tires had been slashed on 23 vehicles and one trailer at three businesses” in the 8300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release on Friday. “Further investigation revealed that additional tires had been damaged at other locations in the area.”

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO