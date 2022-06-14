ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

2 students detained after firearm recovered at Turlington Woods School in Suffolk, police say

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two students have been detained after authorities recovered a firearm at a school in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to Suffolk police, officers responded to Turlington Woods School around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report from administrators regarding a student believed to be in possession of a firearm while on school property.

After further investigation, police recovered a firearm leading to two juveniles being detained.

According to the school’s website, Turlington Woods is a daytime alternative program (DAP) for middle and high school students who have been removed from their assigned school for disciplinary infractions.

No further information has been released. Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

