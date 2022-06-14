Tupelo remains found in May belong to Lori Cockrell, coroner says

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16. He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 10:00...
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — People are sharing their condolences with the family of state Rep. Lynn Wright who died Friday at the age of 69. Wright, of Columbus, represented parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties. He won the District 37 seat in 2020. "It is truly difficult to...
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc. The fire happened sometime on Wednesday, June 15 at Sydnei's Grill & Catering on Highway 15. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it will be closed until further notice.
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in late May have been identified, and they add another piece to the puzzle of a missing person case in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Lori Cockrell.
A man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of the attempted capital murder of a Mississippi judge. After a weeklong trial in Lafayette County, Ernest Edwards was found guilty of the attempted murder of Lauderdale County Judge Charles Smith in 2020. Smith...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are coming to light about a shooting incident in Tupelo Wednesday night that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital. Police there have detained another juvenile in connection to the case. Around 7 P.M. police were alerted to a possible shooting in the Lumpkin...
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard. The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former...
Summer is for road tripping and this one is for the girls. With three distinct shopping districts, an abundance of unique culinary experiences, and live music to dance the night away, your next girlfriend’s getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrive in the city where anything is possible and check-in...
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound. McDougald said the victim is in...
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person was arrested for murder Thursday evening in Lowndes County. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded at approximately 5:25 to a reported shooting at a home on Ben Christopher Road in the New Hope community.
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany is accepting bids to give its splashpad at the sportsplex a makeover. The company that initially built the splashpad went bankrupt. Parks and Recreation Director Chase Jester said plans for a better and bigger splashpad are underway. “We are in the process of...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi businessmen, including one who served on the governor’s economic recovery advisory commission, have been indicted on charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money, prosecutors said Friday. A federal grand jury in Oxford issued indictments Wednesday of Columbus residents Jabari Ogbanna Edwards, 49, […]
Fishel is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for June 17, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Earl Watkins to lead the Mississippi Achievement School District (ASD), effective July 1. The ASD includes the Humphreys County and Yazoo City school districts, which became part of Mississippi’s first ASD in June 2019. Mississippi’s ASD law requires the SBE and the Mississippi Department […]
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is asking for help locating the unknown person sought in connection to the theft of catalytic converters in Tupelo. The incident was reported on June 6 on McCullough Boulevard. Police did not provide a specific location. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has been told J5 Solutions in Downtown Columbus is currently being raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. FBI agents are at the Courtsquare Towers on 2nd Avenue North where the company is housed. Dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 […]
Taylor Mathis, MD, recently completed the first Stryker InSpace subacromial balloon in the northern half of Mississippi. This technique is a minimally invasive procedure that can be used instead of shoulder replacement, according to a June 15 LinkedIn post. Dr. Mathis is an orthopedic surgeon at Tupelo, Miss.-based Specialty Orthopedic...
