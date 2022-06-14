ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo remains found in May belong to Lori Cockrell, coroner says

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The remains found in west Tupelo on May 21...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 1

wtva.com

Missing Booneville man found safe

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16. He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 10:00...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

wtva.com

State Rep. Lynn Wright passes away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — People are sharing their condolences with the family of state Rep. Lynn Wright who died Friday at the age of 69. Wright, of Columbus, represented parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties. He won the District 37 seat in 2020. "It is truly difficult to...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc. The fire happened sometime on Wednesday, June 15 at Sydnei's Grill & Catering on Highway 15. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it will be closed until further notice.
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Human remains found in late May have been identified

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in late May have been identified, and they add another piece to the puzzle of a missing person case in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Lori Cockrell.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police have detained another juvenile in shooting incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are coming to light about a shooting incident in Tupelo Wednesday night that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital. Police there have detained another juvenile in connection to the case. Around 7 P.M. police were alerted to a possible shooting in the Lumpkin...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard. The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former...
ABERDEEN, MS
ourmshome.com

Your Next Girlfriend’s Getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Summer is for road tripping and this one is for the girls. With three distinct shopping districts, an abundance of unique culinary experiences, and live music to dance the night away, your next girlfriend’s getaway is in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrive in the city where anything is possible and check-in...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police share more information about Lumpkin Avenue shooting

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound. McDougald said the victim is in...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Murder suspect arrested for New Hope shooting

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person was arrested for murder Thursday evening in Lowndes County. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded at approximately 5:25 to a reported shooting at a home on Ben Christopher Road in the New Hope community.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Bidding underway for splash pad in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany is accepting bids to give its splashpad at the sportsplex a makeover. The company that initially built the splashpad went bankrupt. Parks and Recreation Director Chase Jester said plans for a better and bigger splashpad are underway. “We are in the process of...
NEW ALBANY, MS
WJTV 12

2 Mississippi businessmen indicted in pandemic fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi businessmen, including one who served on the governor’s economic recovery advisory commission, have been indicted on charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money, prosecutors said Friday. A federal grand jury in Oxford issued indictments Wednesday of Columbus residents Jabari Ogbanna Edwards, 49, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Fishel

Fishel is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for June 17, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Watkins appointed as superintendent of Mississippi Achievement School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Earl Watkins to lead the Mississippi Achievement School District (ASD), effective July 1. The ASD includes the Humphreys County and Yazoo City school districts, which became part of Mississippi’s first ASD in June 2019. Mississippi’s ASD law requires the SBE and the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Break
Politics
wtva.com

Individual sought for catalytic converter thefts in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is asking for help locating the unknown person sought in connection to the theft of catalytic converters in Tupelo. The incident was reported on June 6 on McCullough Boulevard. Police did not provide a specific location. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus business raided by Federal Bureau of Investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has been told J5 Solutions in Downtown Columbus is currently being raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. FBI agents are at the Courtsquare Towers on 2nd Avenue North where the company is housed. Dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

