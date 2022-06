The “daily catch limit” for Colorado Parks & Wildlife Technician Chris Ahlgrim can be as high as 25,000 rainbow trout in just one morning. That’s because Ahlgrim is part of the three-man, on-site team in charge of nursing and growing some 750,000 rainbow and brown trout each year at Finger Rock State Trout Hatchery and Rearing Unit located three miles south of Yampa. The well-cared-for trout grow — protected from predators and disease — from eggs to catchable 10-inch fish in about 18 to 20 months, Hatchery Manager Mitch Espinoza said.

