RAPID CITY, S.D. – AT&T has completed a new FirstNet cell site near Nemo giving first responders in Pennington County a boost in high-speed wireless communications coverage. In 2017, the state of South Dakota approved the establishment of FirstNet a public safety broadband network in the state. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for first responders and the public safety community. It gives first responders first priority over other cell users not only in a crisis but also in daily operations.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO