England 0 Hungary 4: Fans turn on Southgate as dreadful Three Lions humiliated in worst home defeat since 1928

EMBARRASSED and embarrassing, booed and bamboozled, England face Nations League relegation after this horrific Hungary humbling in their worst home loss since 1928.

Roland Sallai, twice, Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag exposed shocking defending with clinical finishes, while Three Lions' centre-back John Stones saw red late on for two bookings.

Defeat against Italy will demote Gareth Southgate's stumbling, bumbling team as Hungary netted from four of their five efforts on goal and England were jeered off at Molineux.

Hungary jolted England's pressing start by punishing shocking defending with a 16th minute opener.

Stones floundered as a left-side free-kick clipped to the far post was headed back across for Sallai to somehow be given enough time to control and ram home neatly with his second touch.

Reece James, who surged forward early on from his experimental left-wing-back berth, headed a whipped free-kick off the line as Hungary continued to threaten on the counter.

And in fact Conor Gallagher nipped in sharply from the loose ball on the fringe of the England area to release Jarrod Bowen for a bursting run that only ended with a blocked cross at the other end of the pitch.

The Three Lions, fought back with effort and pride more than style and structure.

And they twice went agonisingly close in the 35th minute.

Bukayo Saka darted free on the left for a cross that Viktor Orban dived to head firmly towards the corner of his own net, with keeper Denes Dibusz tipping the ball away at full-stretch.

And when the ball came back in Jude Bellingham emerged at the far post to head wide.

Raheem Sterling replaced Bowen for the second period, briefly helping to spark more momentum and penalty-box danger.

And Jude Bellingham weaved through to thread a pass that harry Kane so nearly took in his stride clean through.

But midway through the half, Kalvin Phillips produced meek chest control and an even meeker attempt to win the ball back, enabling sub Martin Adam to angle the ball in for the quick-moving Sallai to stab home another sharp finish.

Inevitably the Three Lions upped the tempo, Bellingham's replacement Phil Foden dragging a shot inches wide.

Kane soon flicked a clever header off the top of the bar.

But Hungary's superior finishing left England devastated again on 80 minutes, Zsolt Nagy lashing home as the hosts were once more exposed at the bag.

Stones was promptly sent off for a second yellow card, seemingly an appallingly decision as he brushed a Hungary player with his shoulder as he turned.

And on 89 minutes Gazdag broke free to clip a delicate fourth for ecstatic Hungary.