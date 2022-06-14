Ms. Marvel Episode 2 Clip References Thor

Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson says that he's done chasing Oscars, and he just wants to have fun roles like Nick Fury. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the venerated actor admitted that he's more excited to be Mace Windu again some day than pursue prestige. Famously, the actor has never claimed that prize, but has become a beloved figure in the cinematic community without the highest form of hardware. Jackson also managed to tally an astonishing fortune playing some fan favorite roles. It should come as no surprise that the Nick Fury actor is content to have fun chasing projects that stick out to him rather than trying for prestige roles. Jackosn's stature also gives him the breadth to make these claims in interviews without fear of repercussions that might follow a younger actor. Check out what he had to say right here.

