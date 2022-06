Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...

