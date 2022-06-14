Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Celebrates Release With New Twitter Emoji
By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
3 days ago
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see some big changes for some of the Z-Fighters, with Piccolo and Gohan fighting on the front lines against the return of the Red Ribbon Army. While the movie has already hit theaters in Japan, the movie will arrive around the world this...
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a dream come true for many fans of the Shonen franchise, as Piccolo and Gohan will be taking center stage to fight against the reincarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. With the movie's release in North America fast approaching and the film already playing in theaters in Japan, Akira Toriyama took the opportunity to discuss the strongest Namekian of Universe 7 and how the alien race responsible for the dragon balls can still give the mangaka a headache to this day.
Dragon Ball's Goku has been a part of the medium of anime for decades, with the Shonen hero still standing front and center in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. While Son Goku will be training off-world during this summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the movie that will see Gohan and Piccolo taking on the resurrected Red Ribbon Army and its new nefarious androids, the Saiyan brawler has gone viral thanks to one fan artist's amazing renditions of the anime protagonist squaring off against some strange opponents.
After nineteen issues of cosmic battles and new teams of super friends, Marvel's current Iron Man run is turning a new corner, beginning with this week's Iron Man #20. Thus far, the series has been anchored in the relationship between Tony Stark / Iron Man and Patsy Walker / Hellcat, which has developed in ways that are emotional and bordering on romantic. Iron Man #20 was already confirmed to show Tony proposing marriage to Patsy — but the events that unfolded from there were a surprise altogether. Spoilers for Iron Man #20 from Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna below! Only look if you want to know!
Pokemon is ready to give one of its best miniseries to date a makeover. Thanks to a new report, we know Pokemon TV is ready to welcome the PokeToon series to its catalog, but that is not all. The anthology series is getting an English dub, and fans will be able to check it out starting this week!
Netflix has been going all-in on anime for a while now, and it seems like one of its strongest originals is about to debut. After all, fans have been looking forward to the release of Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy since it was announced. Now, a new trailer is here detailing some of the show's best moments, and the reel proves this summer show won't be one to skip.
The Flash's Ezra Miller deleted their Instagram account after posting some strange messages. One of the posts claimed that they were in another universe. The Direct reported this story as the actor posted multiple memes to their account before washing the entire thing away. Some of the text read: "You cannot touch me I am in another universe." Another post said, "Message from another dimension." Other ones included words about how they were, "shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone's envy. I am protected from all negative [sic] people attempt to throw at me."
The penultimate episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi features a disclaimer in its opening moments, warning viewers of potentially "upsetting scenes" within the episode. The disclaimer reads: "There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting." Spoilers for Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look if you want to know! In terms of Episode 5, the disclaimer seems to be referencing various flashback sequences to the deadly execution of Order 66 in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which show younglings being killed by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — and Reva (Moses Ingram) being one of the few children who survived by playing dead around her castmates.
Charlize Theron has been having a bit of a busy streak when it comes to superhero projects. The actress recently made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Clea during the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even had a cameo in the season three premiere of The Boys. With all Marvel Studios projects, there's usually a stipulation that you can't show up in other comic book franchises but Theron shot The Boys cameo before the studio even approached her for the role. During a new interview with Variety, the actress revealed Marvel's surprising reaction to her appearance in the Amazon Prime series.
One-Punch Man has really taken fans by surprise by releasing a new version of the manga's most recent chapter that makes some huge changes to the events that went down in the previous version! The fight between Saitama and Garou has reached its climax as the Human Monster saga nears its grand finale, and the previous chapter of the series had teased that the two of them would come to a different kind of understanding as Saitama wanted to talk things through and figure out why Garou continued to morph his body in his attempts to become the ultimate evil. But that's not the case anymore.
The Lord of the Rings is ready to roll out some new content, and one of its most anticipated projects happens to be an anime. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation have been working on a new entry to Peter Jackson's films that melds anime with Middle Earth. A new report is now listing the film's full cast, and we've even been given concept art for the epic prequel.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 had a stunning Darth Vader moment that seems like it was pulled straight from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game. (SPOILERS) Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) leads a desperate evacuation of refugees from a besieged base, before Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).can storm the stronghold and slaughter everyone. Obi-Wan successfully tricks the Imperials long enough to get the hangar doors open and the evacuation ship launched – and he's smart enough to launch a decoy ship first. Vader displays terrible power as he stops the ship mid-flight, pulls it to the ground, and rips it apart.
The big Assassin's Creedevent from Tuesday confirmed more content is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla through another year of updates and other releases. Part of those plans include a brand new roguelite game mode called "The Forgotten Saga" where Eivor will plunge into Niflheim over and over again into procedurally generated challenges. Other plans include the "final chapter" in Eivor's story with both of those releases planned to be out at some point in 2023.
The CW's Arrowverse of shows have remained a fixture of superhero television, with the interconnected franchise of DC Comics-inspired shows existing for nearly a decade. Thanks to a string of recent cancellations, that number of shows has dwindled significantly, consisting of The Flash and (maybe) Superman & Lois. Still, the network has pursued plans to further continue the Arrowverse, most recently in the form of Justice U, a potential spinoff series that would star and have its pilot episode directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. Since Arrow wrapped in early 2020, Ramsey has been reprising his role of John Diggle / Spartan across many of the other DC shows — and his most recent appearance on The Flash could have completely changed the groundwork for Justice U.
The director of a recent Netflix sleeper hit has expressed surprise over the film’s success.Earlier this month, action thriller Interceptor topped the streaming service’s charts in several countries, including the UK.The film achieved the feat despite receiving a flurry of bad reviews. Additionally, many Netflix users concluded that it was one of the streaming service’s “worst” original films to date.Days after release, it was surpassed by a new Adam Sandler film, which has broken an impressive record on Rotten Tomatoes.“It’s blown me away,” director Matthew Reilly said of the film’s success to Variety. “I was hoping to sneak into the top 10 on Netflix, but coming in at No 1 everywhere?”He continued: “I don’t think anybody was expecting it to take the world by storm. I’m just as confused as everybody else.”Interceptor follows an Army captain (played by Elsa Pataky) as she attempts to avert a missile attack on the US.Luke Bracey, Colin Friels and Rhys Muldoon also appear in the film – as does an A-list Marvel star in an unexpected cameo.Reilly co-wrote the film, which is his directorial debut, with Pirates of the Caribbean and Obi-Wan Kenobi screenwriter Stuart Beattie.Interceptor is available to stream on Netflix.
Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already brought back some familiar faces from Star Trek history. In addition to starring Capt. Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, as seen in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The spinoff series also counts Dr. M'Benga and Nurse Christine Chapel among its core cast and even has a Kirk in its crew (and another set to appear in season two). However, the show's seventh episode features the most unexpected Star Trek character return yet. It could be setting up big things for Strange New Worlds' future. SPOILERS follow for today's new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode, "The Serene Squall."
A new PlayStation Plus freebie has leaked early. The leak doesn't reveal the new PS1 or PS1 game coming with PS Plus Premium nor does it reveal August's free PS Plus games, but rather a little something for Fortnite fans. Since its release, Epic Games and PlayStation have partnered together for exclusive cosmetic content. There's no word when this partnership will end, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as the next bit of fruit from it has leaked ahead of time.
Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
Iman Vellani has already shown she's just as big of a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as anyone else, even to the point she'd stream MCU shows on her phone during breaks while filming Ms. Marvel. In fact, there was a time Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was on the set, suggesting that maybe the rising Marvel star should watch the shows on a television when she has time instead of streaming them on her phone.
Pokemon is currently telling the story of Ash Ketchum as he joins the Masters 8 and comes closer than ever before to achieving his dream of becoming the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world. With Pokemon continuing to release a steady stream of films that further explore the world of pocket monsters, a Pokemon Film Festival is set to hit Japan later this year, allowing fans to vote on which movies they want to see hit the big screen once again.
