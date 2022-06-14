ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fans turn on Gareth Southgate as sorry England are hammered at home by Hungary

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uKVS_0gAj4MIp00

England suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary that was as remarkable as it was humiliating as fans turned on Gareth Southgate and his players just five months out from the World Cup.

Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions boss has plenty of food for thought after failing to win any of June’s four fixtures.

The draws with Germany and Italy were bookended by a famous Hungary double, with the shock 1-0 triumph in Budapest – their first win against England since 1962 – followed by a Molineux mauling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8OBt_0gAj4MIp00
Aaron Ramsdale was beaten four times in his side’s humiliating defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a Zsolt Nagy screamer and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag’s cool finish on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.

This was the worst possible end to England’s taxing run of four Nations League matches in just 11 days and leaves a bitter taste in the mouth with just two September matches to go until the World Cup.

The Three Lions were outthought and outfought in Wolverhampton as Hungary won in England for just the second time. The other victory was the Mighty Magyars’ famous 6-3 triumph at Wembley in 1953.

Southgate’s men are rock-bottom of Group A3 at the end of a night that started with home fans chanting “you racist b*******, you know what you are” during the Hungarian national anthem.

England players were racially abused when the sides met in Budapest last September and earlier this month boos from stands filled with children greeted Southgate’s players taking the knee.

No Hungarian player joined the hosts in making the anti-racism gesture at Molineux, where Southgate’s men started on the front foot and had an early chance to score when Reece James crossed for Jarrod Bowen to get away a header that was blocked.

England were playing with purpose and promise, only to be caught by a sucker punch against the run of play.

Stones leapt to prevent Adam Lang reaching a 16th-minute free-kick, but the ball flew over to Sallai at the far post. The Hungary forward controlled the ball on his thigh and powered past Aaron Ramsdale.

England struggled to regain composure and the mood would have darkened had James not been alert to stop Kalvin Phillips flicking a free-kick into his own net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsHTJ_0gAj4MIp00
Roland Sallai scored twice as Hungary romped to victory (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Hungary were playing with confidence epitomised by powerhouse skipper Adam Szalai trying his luck from distance as England toiled in search of a leveller.

Stones saw a header saved comfortably by Denes Dibusz, who had to be alert to prevent Willi Orban scoring an own goal. Conor Gallagher quickly lofted the ball back into the box and Jude Bellingham headed wide.

Jeers greeted the half-time whistle at Molineux, where Bowen was replaced by Raheem Sterling as England switched from a four-man defence to a back three.

Bellingham nearly played in Harry Kane and Southgate turned to Mason Mount as he reverted to the tried and tested in search of a much-needed leveller as fans became restless.

Hungary sat deep and soaked up pressure, with Phil Foden – back after contracting Covid-19 – also brought on in an attempt to inject life into England’s attack.

But moments later Ramsdale was picking the ball out of his net as Hungary all too easily scored a second.

Phillips’ poor touch was followed by the midfielder being outmuscled by substitute Martin Adam, who coolly slid across to Sallai to prod a first-time shot past Ramsdale. Hungary’s bench ran onto the pitch in celebration. They would do so twice more.

Mount fired wide and Kane saw a header hit the bar before a bad night got worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxKsG_0gAj4MIp00
Hungary’s Zsolt Nagy hit his side’s third goal with an impressive finish (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Nagy thrashed home from the edge of the box, leading supporters to pour out of the stadium and chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” aimed at Southgate.

Stones was sent off for a soft second yellow card as Gazdag appeared to run into him, before the Hungarian substitute applied salt to the wound.

He burst through to latch onto a through ball and, played on by substitute Harry Maguire, dinked a finish over a helpless Ramsdale.

Those supporters left in the stadium at full-time roundly booed England off as the Hungary bench raced onto the pitch to celebrate a famous victory which leaves them top of Group A3. England, by contrast, are reeling from their biggest embarrassment since Iceland at Euro 2016.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Royal Ascot – day four in pictures

Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Willi Orban
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Conor Gallagher
newschain

Tottenham seal £25m deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

Tottenham have completed the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton. The midfielder moves to Spurs for a £25million fee which could increase due to add-ons, the PA news agency understands. Bissouma has signed a four-year deal and becomes the third summer signing made since Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Second Time#Red Card#Molineux#Nations League#The Three Lions#Wembley#Hungarian
newschain

Power just Perfect in Commonwealth Cup

Perfect Power finished with a flourish to claim top honours in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. A dual Group One winner over six furlongs last term, Richard Fahey’s stable star won the Greenham over seven on his reappearance, which prompted connections to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas.
WORLD
newschain

Sam Hain and Adam Hose power Bears to record total as T20 batters have a Blast

Birmingham Bears set a new record total in English domestic T20 cricket, amassing 261 for two in their 55-run Vitality Blast win against Nottinghamshire Outlaws. Only seven better scores have ever been posted in world T20 cricket, while Bears duo Sam Hain (112 not out) and Adam Hose (88 not out) shared a record third-wicket stand in this country of 174.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
newschain

Callum Hendry joins Salford after leaving St Johnstone

Callum Hendry has signed for Salford on a two-year deal after leaving St Johnstone. The 24-year-old forward scored 14 goals in all competitions last season which included a loan spell at Kilmarnock. Hendry, who had previous loan spells at Aberdeen and Brechin, joins the English League Two outfit who in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Southampton sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City

Southampton have signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City. The 20-year-old, capped 10 times by Ireland and who gained fame last year after saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in a World Cup qualifier in Portugal, has agreed a five-year deal at St Mary’s and becomes Saints’ first signing of the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hibernian fine defender Ryan Porteous over conduct on night out

Hibernian have issued a statement “fully condemning the actions” of Ryan Porteous after the defender was ordered to pay a woman compensation for hitting her with a tumbler during a night out. The 23-year-old defender pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after throwing the...
SOCCER
newschain

Taking a look at the highest scores in one-day international cricket

England’s total of 498 for four against the Netherlands was a world record for both one-day internationals and all List A cricket. The assault in Amstelveen, powered by centuries from Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan, means England broke their own previous record of 481 and now have the top-three totals in ODI history.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy