KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Those looking to rent or buy construction equipment in Dickinson County now have a new option. Hand tools, lawnmowers and Bobcats are a few of the tools that were on display during Midway Rentals and Sales’ grand opening at its new Kingsford location Friday. The company has operated in Negaunee since 1979 and has been trying to expand for three years.

KINGSFORD, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO