Hinton, WV

Rt. 20 sinkhole repair designs underway

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Division of Highways announced today, June 14, that designs for the repair of the sinkhole along Rt. 20 in Hinton have begun.

Around the sinkhole, barricades have been erected while WVDOH determines the best plan of action for repairs. The sinkhole, approximately 6ft across and 30ft deep, emerged due to a failing drainage structure causing the soil to collapse.

“We’re going to dedicate whatever resources necessary to make the repair. West Virginia 20 is a vital route in and out of the area, for the people traveling to and from the interstate and the town of Hinton, so there’s just no question we will have to dedicate whatever resources we need to to be able to make the repair. “

Alan Reed, P.E., West Virginia State Highway Engineer
