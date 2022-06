SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses of an incident from early June, where a person fell off an overpass onto I-5 and was hit by two vehicles. According to the WSP, at around 12:40 p.m. on June 3, troopers received a 911 call saying a person had come off the South Columbia St. overpass and landed on Southbound I-5. When troopers arrived, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

