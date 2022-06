WHAT: Notification of Address Change for Vocational Rehabilitation Services Office. WHO: Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Staff in Conroe. Twelve vocational rehabilitation (VR) services staff from the Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services offices in Conroe will move into a co-located space at a Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast office in Conroe as part of the transition of services from the former Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These team members will integrate VR services with workforce development and employment services provided by Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast. There will be no disruption to services related to these VR staff relocations.

CONROE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO