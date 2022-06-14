ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England fans sing ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ to Southgate as he subs on Maguire for Saka at 3-0 down vs Hungary

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AGAN_0gAj2e4D00

ENGLAND fans sung "you don't know what you're doing" to manager Gareth Southgate during their dismal defeat to Hungary on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions supporters turned on their head coach when he brought on Harry Maguire for Bukayo Saka in the closing stages of his side's 4-0 loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzC3u_0gAj2e4D00
Gareth Southgate was ridiculed after he brought Harry Maguire on in the final stages with England losing 3-0 at home to Hungary Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8hQB_0gAj2e4D00
Southgate watched on as his side were soundly beaten by Hungary Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahfkf_0gAj2e4D00
Hungary celebrated a famous 4-0 win after thumping England Credit: EPA

It was a disappointing evening for Southgate as he watched his side fail to win a fourth successive Nations League game.

And it was compounded by the fans booing the team following the third goal.

Southgate then responded with a substitution after John Stones was sent off for a second yellow card.

He made the decision to bring centre-back Maguire on for Saka - which led to the England supporters singing "you don't know what you're doing".

England fans then began ironically chanting "Ole" every time the Hungary players completed a pass in the final minutes of the match.

It was a damning result for Southgate's men just five months out from the World Cup.

Speaking after the loss, former England midfielder Joe Cole told Channel 4: "A shocking performance, the players were not at it and the attitude was wrong.

"I can understand the frustration of the fans.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS FOR ASCOT

"Does Gareth Southgate know what he is doing? Of course, he has taken the team to a semi-final and final. But that was dreadful."

Hungary took the lead through Roland Sallai in the 16th minute and then stood firm as England tried to find an equaliser.

Then 20 minutes from time Sallai found the net again to stun a dejected Molineux.

Zsolt Nagy added a third to pile more misery on England's evening, before Daniel Gadzag scored a fourth in the dying moments.

The result leaves England rooted to the bottom of their Nations League group with two draws and two defeats.

Now their only matches left before the World Cup are against Italy and Germany in September.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bayern Munich acquires Liverpool star Sadio Mane in shocking deal

A week after reports of Liverpool shutting down a Bayern Munich offer for Sadio Mane surfaced, the two clubs have reportedly agreed on a $42 million dollar transfer for the star, per Bleacher Report. BREAKING: Sadio Mané will join Bayern Munich from Liverpool after the clubs agreed a deal under $42M, per @Plettigoal ⚡ pic.twitter.com/lgk9bISbUB — […] The post Bayern Munich acquires Liverpool star Sadio Mane in shocking deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
John Stones
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Joe Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Three Lions#Nations League#Channel 4#Ascot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
506K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy