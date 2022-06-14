ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Sign TE Devin Funchess

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Funchess has not played since Week 1 of the 2019 season. The veteran pass catcher’s recent attempts to catch on with teams did not produce regular-season action, but he will receive another chance in a familiar place. The Lions signed the former Michigan Wolverines standout and Detroit...

Axios Detroit

The first openly gay football player was a Detroit Lion

👋 Hey, it's Sam. Did you know the first NFL player to come out as gay spent the 1968 season in Detroit?Driving the news: I didn't, but learned about David Kopay during a Detroit Historic Pride walking tour with former city employee Michael Boettcher.The gritty fullback played for the 49ers, Lions, Saints, Packers, Raiders and Washington. He took the field with stars like Archie Manning and was coached by Vince Lombardi.Why it matters: Kopay credits Lions teammate Alex Karras with saving his life while he struggled with his sexuality inside an NFL locker room early in his career."He supported me as a friend. Alex wasn't gay of course, but he was a wonderful, intelligent, smart man," Kopay told the Austin Chronicle in 2013. "Alex's support, it meant everything to me."Zoom in: Kopay's book, The David Kopay Story, documents his life as a gay man who played nine years in the NFL. It became a New York Times bestseller in 1977. Dave Kopay (second from top left) is pictured among his 1968 Detroit Lions teammates.
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Ivey reportedly prefers not to be drafted by 1 lottery team

Jaden Ivey is projecting as a potential top five pick in the NBA Draft, but there is one team that he reportedly might want to avoid being selected by. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony writes that Ivey would prefer not to be drafted fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings. Givony hints that the Kings may not receive Ivey’s medical information or get the chance to host him for a workout. However, this is unlikely to stop the Kings from picking the Purdue guard, as they selected Davion Mitchell under the same circumstances last season.
On3.com

Michigan basketball guard Kobe Bufkin 'is a different kid now' thanks to Camp Sanderson

A year-to-year jump is typical in college basketball, especially in a program known for developing players like the Michigan Wolverines. The Maize and Blue have seen numerous players make big-time improvements from their first to second year in the program, with Nik Stauskas, Caris LeVert, Trey Burke, Moe Wagner, Franz Wagner and Zavier Simpson being but a few examples.
